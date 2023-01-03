AEW Tag champs The Acclaimed are feuding with a group that includes Jeff Jarrett. Double-J & Jay Lethal will challenge Max Caster & Anthony Bowens for the belts on Dynamite tomorrow (Jan. 4) in a match that was set-up in part by Caster’s latest rap.

That included a few lines about a “Global Force Gold”, a multi-level marketing effort Jarrett promoted while trying to get his Global Force Wrestling brand off the ground in 2016. Another rhyme resurfacing old rumors about Jarrett “stealing” his wife from her ex, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. They jabs seemed a little too personal. But because it aired via pre-tape, and because Jeff & Karen Jarrett and Kurt Angle used their personal lives in an angle on TNA television 12 years ago, we assumed everyone involved had signed off on it.

The Jarretts engaged in some back-and-forth on social media with Platinum Max that seemed like they were all continuing the work. The title match was booked after a promo from Jeff aired on Rampage.

Our first sign it might not all be storyline came when Angle posted and deleted a tweet which read, “When you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years [smiling emoji] [thumbs up emoji] #MoveOn”. Then yesterday (Jan. 2), Karen Jarrett issued multiple tweets about the end of her marriage with Kurt, saying she was “done living in fear of speaking the truth.”

A new episode of Jeff’s My World podcast dropped today. On it, Jarrett covers both the past Caster was referring to, and the present. It’s a lot...

“The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is kind of a generation removed. I want to kind of set the record straight here, and this is completely with all due respect. I’ve kept my mouth shut for 10 or 12 years for two reasons, Kyra Angle and Kody Angle. They’re old enough now. They know the absolute truth, but me stealing Kurt’s wife is the furthest thing from the truth.” “The fact of the matter is when we hired Kurt Angle, and I say we, me and Dixie Carter, because she’s a part of this story, they [Kurt & Karen] were legally separated. They weren’t living under the same roof. Enough is enough. We’re 13 years removed from this and I’m sure Kurt is, I would assume, he’s sick and tired of it because he tweeted and tried to get in AEW business and he tweeted and that’s why I said I wanted to address this. He tweeted, and when you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years, Kurt Angle, if you think I need your name to get heat after 12 years, you’re delusional Kurt. “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain. I’m literally sick of it. Conrad, you know the names. I’m not gonna say the names. I respect that. The past is the past. Look, there’s a lot of disasters, marriages, it happens all the time. But for Max Caster to pour gasoline on my wife, I’m done with that. I am so done with that, and I’m not done because everybody’s gonna say, ‘Well wait a minute. Y’all work the storyline and this and that.’ “Yeah, here’s the real situation. Yeah, I got sent home and the whole world, including Max Caster thinks, oh, yeah, you got sent home [from TNA in 2009] because of that whole disaster and Bubba the Love Sponge or whatever it was. “No, the fact of the matter is Dixie Carter, for the third time, pulled a power play. She tried the first one during my wife’s illness. The second one was about 12 months later. The third one was during this, and I gave her the rope to hang me. She went to her father and said, ‘Oh, we can’t have this.’ She didn’t give two shits about Kurt Angle. She wanted to power play. “Oh, yeah, and you know what? That’s exactly what happened, and in 24 months, she put the company in a financial death spiral, so her power player put, essentially out of the business. Vince Russo’s absolutely a part of this. Vince’s whole plan was to go along with it. He knew damn well. He knew damn well the Kurt and Karen situation. He knew absolutely all of it. He sat on the sidelines just like Kurt was. We’re just gonna let Jeff sit home. “Guess what? Jeff’s just trying to put his life back together? No, but let him sit home because Vince Russo’s plan was, I’ll get Jeff out and I can write the show by myself. Little did she know, Dixie Carter, and I was at the original lunch, hired Hulk Hogan. So then Vince Russo had to had to answer to Hulk, then Eric, Bruce was a part of that equation. The running joke for six months in 2010 was, ‘Well Russo tried his power play along with Dixie, but look what happened to him now.’ “I’m sick of it, Conrad. I’m absolutely sick of the BS of my wife, I am defending my wife. I’m absolutely sick of all the crap. Max Caster, you crossed the line. Pal, you have no idea of the can of worms you’ve opened? None. A receipt is coming Wednesday. I assure you that. “You want to talk about Global Force Gold? You don’t know what in the hell you’re talking about. You saying I hadn’t been relevant since 2004? Really, Max? I guess I’ve been in two Hall of Fames since then. I guess I started a company and got it up where it was making six, eight, ten million a year, it was making over 50 million gross, and you’re saying I’m irrelevant? “You’re damn right I’m 55. What 55 year old can get hired? I look better than you today at 55 than you’ll ever look in your life. I damn sure work better, but that ain’t saying much. I’m gonna get to the fraud you are in a minute. But you want to talk about me being relevant. Global Force Gold, hey, I’ve made a lot of screw ups. It was a marketing initiative and I got paid well for a startup company. Maybe the aesthetics, maybe the presentation sucked, not maybe, they did. But you want to take potshots, a young punk like you Max? Are you out of your freakin mind? I mean, you think doing the tweets and doing the posts and doing the wraps and all that b.s., Max, I assure you pal, you have no idea what you’ve done. None. So now I’ve cleared up all that. “Then you want to talk about stealing money and carny pal? You’re screwing with a man’s money. I’ve drawn more money than you will ever see pal. I said it on Rampage, I got more shower time than you got ring time. That’s the truth. A guy who’s got 36 years in the business. I guess my dad didn’t write me as the main event, the hottest international attraction in Mexico for the last 20 years. What did my dad have to do with that? What did Vince Russo have to do with that? Not a damn thing. Who can start their own company and lead it to profitability until a power play screws him out?”

With that old ground covered, the Last Outlaw took aim directly at Caster:

“Max, let’s get down to you now. Let’s expose you. Let’s talk about the fraud you are. If it wasn’t for Billy Gunn, Billy Gunn, who’s a few years older than me, you and your little bitch would be irrelevant. Period. Max, there is no way in hell. Your mom probably banged the equipment management from the New York Jets. “There ain’t no way in hell that your dad’s an NFL football player. Zero chance. The athletic ability and you’ve got 50% DNA from a professional athlete. I call BS. Has anyone ever seen Max with his father? No. It’s a myth. It’s a fraud. It’s completely BS. It never happened just like his music career. I live in Nashville. I’ve got relationships with CAA, UTA, WME, all the agents in town, all the promoters in town, all the genres of music in town. I don’t need to go any further. Max, you are a talentless bum. I don’t even believe you write your own raps. I really don’t. You’re a complete fraud. “As far as your athletic ability, you want to talk about Jay Lethal and taking shots at the most decorated ROH guy? Max, let’s get real about it. Truth be known, you went to a wrestling school which is a fraud. Create a Pro, Brian Myers, Pat Buck, have they ever been anywhere out of jerking the curtain? So if they don’t know how to get themselves in the main event, how in the hell can they teach you? And I’m sure you’re saying, ‘Oh but wait a minute. MJF.’ Yeah MFJ is succeeding in spite of his crappy training, in spite of it. Max you’re a damn fraud and you know it. “A lot of water under the bridge. Lots. But you invoking my wife’s name, she don’t have no paper with AEW. Completely out of line. So I’ll just say this — there’s a lot of moving parts Wednesday night. We all know this is an industry, so who knows what’s going to happen, but I will say this. Max, you have multiple receipts coming, multiple, and you’ll know it. I can assure you that. You will know it. You think I’m working? You think this is a podcast? You think this is blah blah blah. You’ll find out. I assure you that. “He [Caster] is a damn fraud and he really thinks he’s funny. We will work together. We will do what professionals do. I’m not going to do any BS backstage like has happened in the past. I’ll do it in front of everybody, and there ain’t a damn thing he can do about it either.”

Phew.

Could it all be a work? Sure, but it’s one that seems more likely to make fans uncomfortable than convince them to tune in to Dynamite. Opting to lean into this much interpersonal trauma is playing with fire under the best of circumstances, which isn’t how most people would describe AEW’s last year or so behind the scenes.

We’ll see what kind of “receipt” Jarrett gives Caster tomorrow night, and if his wife shows up to join the on-screen story.