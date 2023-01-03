Watch AEW Dark Episode 177

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 3, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Axton Ray & Blanco Loco vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels

Ryzin & Cameron Stewart vs. Trustbusters’ Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay

Dark Draper vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth

Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone

Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz

Kaci Lennox vs. Kiera Hogan

Leon Ruffin vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari

Varsity Athletes vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

Richard Adonis vs. Rohit Raju

Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta

Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez

Top Flight vs. The Workhorsemen

Enjoy the show!