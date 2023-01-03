Watch AEW Dark Episode 177

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 3, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Axton Ray & Blanco Loco vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels
- Ryzin & Cameron Stewart vs. Trustbusters’ Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay
- Dark Draper vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth
- Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone
- Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz
- Kaci Lennox vs. Kiera Hogan
- Leon Ruffin vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari
- Varsity Athletes vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
- Richard Adonis vs. Rohit Raju
- Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta
- Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez
- Top Flight vs. The Workhorsemen
Enjoy the show!
