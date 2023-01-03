Chris Jericho doubles his donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Whether you’re a football fan or not, you’ve probably heard about what happened last night (Jan. 2, 2023) in Cincinnati.

The hometown Bengals were hosting the Buffalo Bills for a highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown. During the game’s opening quarter, Damar Hamlin, a defensive player for the Bills tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins. He stood up after the play, but quickly fell to the ground where he received emergency care as his visibly upset teammates stood around him. He was taken off the field in ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the NFL later announced the game was suspended.

The Bills later announced Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and he’s currently sedated and listed in critical condition. There have been no further updates today, although his family issued a statement thanking both teams and all the fans who’ve expressed concern the 24 year old from the Pittsburgh area.

One of the way fans lifted Hamlin up was by donating to his Chasing M’s Foundation. Originally set up to fund a toy drive for children in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, the GoFundMe had a goal of $2,500. It’s received more than $4 million since last night, with the family updating the page to indicate donations will go to “Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight”.

10,000 of those dollars came from AEW’s Chris Jericho. His first donation was entered as coming from “Chrus Jericho”, then he made a second donation with his name spelled correctly.

The initial one has since been updated to reflect the correct spelling of his first name. And, of course, it doesn’t matter at all. The important thing is Hamlin’s health, and supporting his family & the causes he cares about.

Jericho — who works in one field where serious injury or worse is an ever-present possibility, and whose father Ted Irvine played in the National Hockey League, which saw a similar situation to Hamlin’s occur back in 1998 — is part of a very successful effort to do just that.