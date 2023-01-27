Here is the woman who will try to stop Jade Cargill from going 50-0 in AEW

Jade Cargill made her debut appearance for AEW in November 2020 when she cut a promo on Cody Rhodes mocking his very tiny penis.

She teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal in her first ever pro wrestling match in March 2021, and by January 2022 she became AEW’s inaugural TBS champion. Jade has done nothing but win this entire time, successfully defending the title more than 15 times and running her undefeated record up to 49-0.

Jade is going for 50 consecutive wins next week on Dynamite when she defends her title against Red Velvet. The match was made official on tonight’s (Jan. 27) Rampage when Red confronted Jade backstage:

It’s worth noting that Cargill has already defeated Velvet twice (in 2021) as part of her current 49-0 record. Velvet hasn’t won a singles match on Dynamite or Rampage since April 2022, so it’s not clear why we should expect to see an upset here.

Here is the current lineup for next week’s (Feb. 1) episode of AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio:

Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the TNT title, No Holds Barred

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet for the TBS title

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will be in action

How do you like it, Cagesiders?