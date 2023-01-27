Eddie Kingston is ‘ready to go home’

AEW fan favorite Eddie Kingston turned heel last week when he blasted his longtime friend Ortiz with a steel chair. Their friendship fell apart after House of Black planted the seeds of mistrust and division in the preceding weeks, leading to an angle where Ortiz thought Eddie was actually trying to attack a woman with a weapon.

So, why did Eddie finally snap?

On tonight’s (Jan. 27) episode of Rampage, Kingston cut the following promo where he indicated that it’s time to stop fighting his demons and for the real Eddie Kingston to come out:

"House Of Black, I understand you.. I'm ready to go home."

The interview makes it clear that Eddie is trying to reach out to the House of Black when he concluded with these words:

“The House of Black, I understand your way. You just have to accept me. I understand you. I feel you. I’m ready to go home.”

Where do you think this angle is heading next, Cagesiders?