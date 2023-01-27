Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is a non title match between AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Emi Sakura. If Sakura wins, she earns a future title shot.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs in action, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 27