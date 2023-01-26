The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Jan. 25) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,003,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night, trailing only NBA programming.

These results are an improvement on last week’s viewership (969K) and key demo rating (0.31), while maintaining the same third place ranking. It’s the first time that Dynamite eclipsed one million viewers since early October.

A lot of pro wrestling fans tuned in to watch Mark Briscoe’s tribute match for his late brother, Jay. It was a very emotional night, to say the least, and one of those wrestling shows that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

