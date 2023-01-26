Mark Briscoe has a message for pro wrestling fans

Mark Briscoe made his AEW television debut on last night’s (Jan. 25) Dynamite in a match that was dedicated to the memory of his brother Jay, who was killed in a car accident last week.

While at the airport with ROH commentator Caprice Coleman, Mark addressed the importance of family and reassured wrestling fans that he will carry on for his brother:

“Hey, y’all already know family is beyond important to me, my life. 23 years, me and my brother been riding the roads, making towns, hitting different countries. Ain’t no way that I been wanting to do this for this long if I ain’t have my boy with me the whole time. But now, it’s time to carry on for him.” “My brother ain’t here with me as he normally has been, normally would be, but he’s still with me right here. He ain’t gone. If I thought he was gone, then I wouldn’t be no good. I know he ain’t gone. I know he just moved on to the next higher level of existence. You know what I mean? So that’s what keeps me pushing forward.”

It sounds like the Warner Bros. Discovery ban on the Briscoes has been permanently lifted. Mark Briscoe is under contract to Tony Khan, so we should get to see Mark carry on for Jay with more appearances in AEW and ROH going forward.