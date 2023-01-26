Samoa Joe breaks down in tears while he remembers Jay Briscoe

Earlier today, ROH’s special three hour tribute show to Jay Briscoe was made available to watch for free on YouTube.

The show included many interviews with wrestlers who spoke about what Jay meant to them, sometimes with personal stories to illustrate what kind of person he was. These remembrances are the highlight of the tribute show and worth going out of your way to listen to. Some of the talent who were interviewed include Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, Stokely Hathaway, and Austin Gunn.

The one interview that stood out the most to me was Samoa Joe’s, which you can see at around 17 minutes into the show. Joe broke down in tears while he remembered Jay Briscoe with the following words:

“So, it’s rare you get to meet truly extraordinary individuals in your life. Authentic people. People who love with all their heart, who embrace everything a million percent, and love unconditionally. And that’s what Jay Brisoce meant to a lot of us. You know to fans, the Briscoe brothers are just an unstoppable tag team that will not be denied. But to us, Briscoe brothers means something different. Because if you knew Jay, or if you know Mark, they are your brother. I was fortunate enough to watch Jay grow from a wild kid who’d do anything in the Northeast, to one of the best performers in the world, to an amazing father. And I think it just best sums up why this hurts so much. You know my brother wasn’t born perfect, but he was filled with love. And I think that’s why we’ll miss him the most. I love you Mark. I love the Pugh family. I’ll pray for them girls until they’re out of harm’s way. God bless you.”

If you haven’t done so already, go check out the full tribute show to see why there was so much love in pro wrestling for Jay Briscoe.