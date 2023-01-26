Watch ROH’s Jay Briscoe Tribute & Celebration of Life

Following last week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage television tapings in Fresno, California, Tony Khan had his crew film a one hour tribute show dedicated to ROH star Jay Briscoe, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Jan. 17.

Those matches are part of a special show dubbed “Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life” that is now available to watch for free on ROH’s YouTube channel, and is embedded at the top of this post.

In addition to the one hour of new content filmed in Fresno, this special includes a look back at some of the greatest matches and moments of Jay’s career. There are also interviews with Briscoe’s colleagues such as Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, and Christopher Daniels, who explain what Jay Briscoe meant to them and who he was as a person.

So go ahead and enjoy this celebration of the life of Jay Briscoe, while discussing it with the Cageside community in the comments below.