Here’s the latest update on Britt Baker’s injury

Britt Baker was originally advertised for a three way match on this week’s (Jan. 25) episode of AEW Dynamite against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. On the morning of the show, however, Britt was pulled from the match due to injury.

Baker has proven her toughness in the past by working through a broken wrist and a busted nose, so plenty of fans are curious to know what happened that caused her to miss this match.

The specific injury remains unknown, but Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer provided the following update that suggests it’s a minor issue and she’ll be back in the ring very soon:

“The way it was described to me, and I don’t know what the injury was, is that she’s not hurt badly, and she possibly could have wrestled, but it would have been a bad idea for her to wrestle.” “I heard it wasn’t serious.” “Whatever it is, she’s not expected to be out of action for any length of time, is what I was told.”

For what it’s worth, Baker did make a brief appearance during Dynamite, walking onto the stage to provide a distraction that caused Storm to lose against Soho.

It looks like AEW fans won’t have to wait long to see Baker back in the ring to continue her feud as an AEW original against ex-WWE stars Storm and Saraya.