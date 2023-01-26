AEW Rampage spoilers for Jan. 27: Hangman Page, Danhausen, Hayter, Hobbs, more!

AEW rolled into Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 27) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Hangman Page beat Wheeler Yuta in the opening match. In addition to the Buckshot Lariat, Hangman used Jon Moxley’s Death Rider on Yuta.

Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal were victorious in a trios match against Danhausen, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor. The finish of the match saw Danhausen get pinned by Singh. Orange Cassidy and Sonjay Dutt were ringside for this bout.

Powerhouse Hobbs squashed Tony Mud for an easy win.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated Emi Sakura in a non-title main event match.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?