Bryan Danielson’s arm is messed up real bad, and Timothy Thatcher awaits

Bryan Danielson needed to beat Brian Cage on the Jan. 25 Dynamite to keep his dream of challenging Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World title in an Iron Man match at Revolution. But given that MJF gave Prince Nana and Brian Cage a big envelope full of “money” to break Danielson’s arm, the bigger challenge figured to be getting out of tonight’s match intact.

Cage did his best in the match, targeting the American Dragon’s left shoulder throughout.

Bryan fought through the pain for a roll-up victory, but he wasn’t 100%. He certainly wasn’t up to fighting off Cage and Nana, let alone the champ. A pissed off MJF hit the ring to direct the Machine’s assault on his rival’s arm...

... and went to finish the job himself with a dive onto the chair that was wrapped around Danielson’s arm. Fortunately for Bryan, the first man he defeated on his quest made the save. The mutual respect between the Dragon and Konosuke Takeshita paid off!

After a commercial, Renee Paquette caught up with Danielson as he was being checked out by Dr. Michael Sampson. Doc said he doesn’t think Bryan will be able to wrestle any time soon (I couldn’t even guess at transcribing Sampson’s preliminary diagnosis), but a fired up Dragon vowed to not only wrestle, but to expose MJF as a coward in the process.

Know who doesn’t care? This guy, who is bringing in one of the best technical wrestlers in the world to finish the job next Wednesday...

Ready for Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher? Think we’ll get Konosuke Takeshita vs. MKF soon?

