Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Ricky Starks & Action Andretti versus Le Sex Gods and Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews. Starks discussed mowing through the JAS. This match will end with Starks and Andretti winning again. They will run JAS into the ground. The Allin package was pretty much the same thing that aired on Rampage.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, a pair of notable names picked up wins. Former ROH TV champion Tony Deppen beat Serpentico after Angelico and Luther were ejected. That was Deppen’s first victory in AEW. Mascara Dorada (aka Gran Metalik in WWE) earned the W over Anthony Henry, despite JD Drake’s interference. Matt Sydal was successful against Cezar Bononi. Afterward, the Wingmen attacked, and Top Flight made the save. Dr. Britt Baker DMD bloodied her nose in a win over Billie Starkz.

The brewing beef between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki raged on backstage with a round of fisticuffs.

In some positive news, Brooke Havok returned from injury. She is a name AEW die-hards will recognize. Havok had high potential coming out of the Nightmare Factory. Unfortunately, she suffered two serious knee injuries in the ring. Havok made her return to AEW programming with a match on Elevation. She came up short in defeat to Emi Sakura, however, she was able to score a nifty run of offense.

all heart, no breaks ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/1a7qXNGkYw — ⚡️Leader of the Emo Heads⚡️ (@BrookeHavok) January 24, 2023

Havok had a positive message for supporters.

y’all i haven’t felt this happy in a while, i went from some of the lowest points in my life mentally and not being able to wrestle to now getting to wrestle every weekend. feeling beyond grateful thanks for all the unwavering support — ⚡️Leader of the Emo Heads⚡️ (@BrookeHavok) January 22, 2023

“For Jay” - Being The Elite Ep. 332 featured the Young Bucks sharing their feelings about the death of Jay Briscoe. The news broke their hearts. They shared a special bond as wrestlers. After highlights from the Bucks loss to Top Flight, they spoke about how Jay was on their mind. They were so preoccupied that they forgot to bring the trios titles to the ring. In other BTE bits, Ryan Nemeth took a snowboard trip with local dudes. He talked up his big tricks, conveniently without footage. Nemeth also continued the goof of his girlfriend ragging on the way he walks.

Also on BTE, the Dark Order continued their search for new recruits. Adam Cole was glad to see John Silver and Alex Reynolds, but Cole confessed that he hated the nickname Budge. Silver and Reynolds asked Cole to join their group. Cole was receptive to the idea as long as they ditch Budge. Evil Uno barged him shouting Budge. Cole went cold and told them he’d think about it. Uno also dropped the ball on contacting the Bollywood Boyz in an effort to recruit John Morrison.

Ethan Page was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Page having the tightest tits in the game, Page earning two martial arts black belts, and Page still in a friendly group chat with Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert even after their group split on TV. The best line was City feeling Page’s pecs and opining that must be why they are called the Firm.

We’ll close with a special edition JungleHook shirt.

Now, we just need Taz to sing, “The Bare Necessities.”