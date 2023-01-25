 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dr. Britt Baker pulled from Dynamite match due to injury

By Sean Rueter
Not much in the way of specifics on why, but AEW has announced a change to the women’s match booked for Dynamite tonight (Jan. 25).

For the promotion’s debut in Lexington, Kentucky, the freshly heel Toni Storm was scheduled to face Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker in a Triple Threat. But Tony Schiavone revealed in an AEW Control Center video that that’s now a singles match between Storm and Soho. A follow-up tweet explained why...

Baker hasn’t wrestled since she and AEW Women’s champ Jamie Hayter faced Storm & Saraya in Los Angeles on Jan. 11. The former champ did have her nose bloodied on the latest Dark, but the dentist’s match with Billy Starkz that streamed last night was filmed back in December.

We’ll await work or shoot word on her injury, but her presence in this match didn’t make a ton of sense to begin with. She & Hayter were victorious two weeks ago, and the story’s moved on without them as Toni & Saraya have pinned blame for their loss on Hikaru Shida, and started a beef with Soho when they jumped Ruby’s friend & tag partner Willow Nightingale last Wednesday.

