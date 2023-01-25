Dynamite airs tonight (Jan. 25) with a live show from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. AEW is less than six weeks away from its next pay-per-view on the calendar, Revolution, which is scheduled for March 5.

This is the best way to honor the legacy of Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe was tragically killed in a car accident last week.

The decision-makers at Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly had their heads up their asses and forbid AEW from doing anything big to pay tribute to Briscoe on last week’s episode of Dynamite. Thankfully that will change tonight when ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe appears on AEW television for the first time to wrestle Jay Lethal in a singles match. AEW President Tony Khan says both men requested this match to celebrate the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday.

Did the execs at WBD who banned The Briscoes finally see the stupidity of their decision? Or was this a cold calculation of WBD realizing that bad PR from the ban was finally going to bite them in the ass? Regardless of why the ban was lifted, the bottom line is that the stage is set for one of the most emotional wrestling matches of the year.

This is Mark Briscoe’s chance to pay respect to the memory of his brother on a national stage, on his brother’s birthday. There isn’t really anything left to say other than this is a must-watch episode of Dynamite.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Darby Allin doesn’t know how to slow down and take a break. He defends the TNT championship tonight against House of Black member Buddy Matthews. Allin specifically requested this match, explaining that he has unfinished business with House of Black going back to last year’s feud where Sting, Darby, and Miro sent The House on hiatus following a match at All Out 2022.

Bryan Danielson’s path of dream matches takes a detour tonight when he steps into the ring with Brian Cage. Danielson must win every week through Feb. 8 if he wants to get AEW World Champion MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man match a Revolution. MJF is starting to get antsy about Danielson, so he’s paid Cage huge money to break Bryan’s arm, win or lose.

The lone women’s match tonight is Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm. Soho wants a piece of Storm after Toni turned heel last with with Saraya and attacked Willow Nightingale. Storm and Saraya are ex-WWE wrestlers who look down on AEW originals like Britt Baker, who will probably have AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in her corner for this fight. Will Hikaru Shida get involved in the match to swing the outcome in a specific direction?

Ricky Starks & Action Andretti vs. Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) is advertised for tonight. Andretti and Starks have gotten the better of Jericho Appreciation Society in singles matches so far. Starks has defeated Jericho and Jake Hager, while Action has defeated Jericho and Daniel Garcia. What scheme will the heels devise in order to finally beat these guys and get Daddy Magic’s nipples hard?

JungleHOOK is reuniting tonight for a tag team match against The Firm’s Ethan Page and Matt Hardy. Page and Hardy don’t have the healthiest relationship, and their expected loss in this match will likely contribute to the escalating tension in their group dynamic.

Thanks to the efforts of Daddy Ass, there is going to be a Family Therapy segment tonight between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and The Gunns. Will Dr. Shelby be on hand to help make sense of their issues?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Top Flight defeated the Young Bucks in a tag team match last week, which probably means AR Fox will be joining the Martin brothers for a future shot at the Bucks’ and Kenny Omega’s AEW world trios titles.

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill has issues with Red Velvet, but that hasn’t stopped Cargill from running her undefeated record up to 49-0. Will Red be the one who takes the fall for Jade’s big 50th win?

- Is Keith Lee ready to return yet after Swerve Strickland and Mogul Affiliates put him on the shelf via cinder block on Dec. 21?

- Eddie Kingston turned heel on Ortiz after Homicide’s name was brought up. Does that mean Homicide is on his way to AEW?

- Adam Cole has big aspirations for 2023. Will tonight’s broadcast give us a sense of his first feud now that he’s back in AEW?

- Wardlow has yet to wrestle in AEW in 2023. What’s going on here?

- What’s next for PAC and the Lucha Bros. after losing the trios titles in Game 7 a couple weeks ago?

- It seems like it’s just a matter of time until Jeff Jarrett challenges Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic championship.

- Is Jon Moxley back tonight after missing last week’s TV due to the head trauma he received at the hands of Hangman Page?

- Powerhouse Hobbs loves to talk a big game. It’s less clear if he ever intends to back it up in the ring on Dynamite or Rampage.

- Now that Tony Khan is trying to reduce the presence of ROH championships on AEW television, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena are becoming less relevant to the AEW TV product.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?