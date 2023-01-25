AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 25, 2023): Allin vs. Matthews

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW hits the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky for a show that will see House of Black’s Buddy Matthews answer Darby Allin’s TNT title Open Challenge, and Bryan Danielson try to survive Brian Cage so he can keep marching toward a Revolution Iron Man match with World champ MJF! Plus, Daddy Ass Billy Gunn is taking his real and surrogate sons to family therapy, Le Sex Gods Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara want to slow Ricky Starks & Action Andretti’s roll, JungleHOOK go against Ethan Page & (Broken?) Matt Hardy, Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker & Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 25