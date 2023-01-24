Watch AEW Dark Episode 180

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 24, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal
- Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne
- Serpentico vs. Tony Deppen
- Dark Order vs. Baliyan Akki & Marcus Kross & Vary Morales
- Anthony Henry vs. Máscara Dorada
- Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
- Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron
- Action Andretti vs. Bronson
Enjoy the show!
