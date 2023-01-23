We’ll have to keep waiting for the next battle in the Tuesday Night War

AEW got an early jump on promoting the next pre-empted edition of AEW Dynamite.

It seemed TBS’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (aka March Madness) was going to force their third March 2024 episode to air on Tuesday, and the company had Manitoba native Chris Jericho promoting the move while hawking tickets shortly after the date was announced. He even invoked the names of fellow Winnepeggers Kenny Omega & Don Callis!

Those are still good tactics for packing the house, but they don’t need to bother raising awareness about Dynamite airing outside it’s usual time slot any longer.

Due to a revised network TV broadcast schedule, the double-header “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” shows originally scheduled for March 14 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Man. have been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15. This aligns with the regularly scheduled live broadcast of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesdays at 8-10 p.m. ET (7-9 p.m. CT). Fans who have already purchased tickets will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on March 15. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund have until Sunday, Feb. 5 to request a refund from Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase. After Feb. 5, all sales are final. AEW and Canada Life Centre appreciate your support. AEW is making its Winnipeg debut with the highly anticipated live event on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets start at $35, plus fees, and are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.ca and AEWTIX.com.

Guess we’ll have to wait until the NBA and NHL playoffs start in April to see if that forces Dynamite to go head-to-head with WWE NXT again.