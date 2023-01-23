Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 99

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 23, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, with just six matches:
- Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok
- Papacito Negro & Papacito Blanco vs. Rush & Preston Vance
- Zoe Dubois vs. Skye Blue
- Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade
- Serpentico & Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. Dark Order
Enjoy the show!
