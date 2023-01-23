 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 99

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 23, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, with just six matches:

  • Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok
  • Papacito Negro & Papacito Blanco vs. Rush & Preston Vance
  • Zoe Dubois vs. Skye Blue
  • Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade
  • Serpentico & Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. Dark Order

