Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 99

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 23, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, with just six matches:

Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok

Papacito Negro & Papacito Blanco vs. Rush & Preston Vance

Zoe Dubois vs. Skye Blue

Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz

The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade

Serpentico & Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. Dark Order

Enjoy the show!