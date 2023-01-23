The latest Being The Elite is ‘For Jay’

They’d already remembered their friend and collaborator Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh elsewhere. But for the first edition of their Being The Elite YouTube series to come out since Pugh’s tragic death last Tuesday, The Young Bucked dedicated the bulk of the show to talking about and honoring the late Ring of Honor Hall of Famer.

Nick & Matt Jackson and Brandon Cutler are driving to AEW’s Weds., Jan. 18 show in Fresno, California in the episode’s opening segment. They talk about how they’re not looking forward to having to wrestle, but are glad they’ll be with so many other people who loved Briscoe. Matt says the show as voluntary for all talent.

After we see footage of The Bucks match with Top Flight, which featured a Doomsday Device in honor of Jay and his brother Mark, Matt & Nick talk about how distracted they’ve been all show. They were supposed to carry their newly won Trios titles to the ring, but simply forgot to.

There are a few standard BTE comedy bits, then the episode closes with the Jacksons & Cutler joined by Christopher Daniels for the post-show ride back to Southern Cali. They talk about working a taping that ran six hours with the “Celebration of Life” ROH special filmed after Dynamite & Rampage, and both CD & the Jacksons say they heard from Mark Briscoe via text. Jay’s younger brother & tag partner told them he watched the Bucks match on Dynamite, and made sure his old friends knew he loved them.

Here’s “For Jay”: