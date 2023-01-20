Eddie Kingston turns heel

The friendship between Ortiz and Eddie Kingston appears to be over.

A recent feud with the House of Black planted seeds of mistrust between Eddie and Ortiz, and it all fell apart on this week’s (Jan. 20) episode of Rampage.

Ortiz called Eddie out to the ring, accusing him of trying to attack a woman with a steel chair. This was a reference to their match against House of Black where Julia Hart got involved.

Eddie came to the ring with that steel chair, an indication that violence was on the way.

Ortiz said their mentor Homicide would be ashamed of Eddie for being a coward and fake tough guy. Eddie didn’t need to hear anything more. He struck Ortiz in the gut with the chair, cracked him over the back with it, and left his longtime friend writhing in pain on the mat:

Kingston has been a fan favorite for over a year now, with many fans hoping his babyface push would lead to a main event run. That babyface push is finished, at least for now.

What are your thoughts on this angle, Cagesiders?