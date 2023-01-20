AEW lied about JungleHOOK

When Jungle Boy and HOOK teamed up on the Jan. 11 episode of Dynamite to take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, AEW said JungleHOOK’s partnership was “for one night only.” That immediately struck me as an odd claim to make, given how much AEW wrestlers depend on being in teams or factions to receive steady television time.

It didn’t take long for AEW to break its word.

Boy defeated Ethan Page on tonight’s (Jan. 20) episode of Rampage. Page had several members of The Firm ringside for the fight, so HOOK came out late in the bout to even the odds. This led to a miscommunication between Page and Matt Hardy, allowing Jungle to pick up the win. After the match, Page berated Hardy a little bit before challenging JungleHOOK to a tag team match next week on Dynamite.

The match was made official, which means JungleHOOK is going to wrestle as a unit for the second time. It’s hard to complain about the handsomest team in wrestling continuing on, so enjoy it while you can.

Here’s the current lineup for next week’s (Jan. 25) episode of AEW Dynamite:

Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews for the TNT title

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

Action Andretti & Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

JungleHOOK vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

Family Therapy with The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club

