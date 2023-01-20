Tony Khan believed to have ‘put CM Punk on ice’

CM Punk hasn’t been a part of AEW programming since the infamous events that occurred after their All Out PPV last Labor Day weekend. We’re heard reports that Tony Khan is negotiating a buyout of his contract, and seen the men on the other side of those Sept. 4-5 events return to television.

Punk’s also recuperating from a serious injury, one of two he suffered in 2022. Given all that, the latest update on his standing with AEW from Wrestling Observer Newsletter makes sense:

Right now, from the Punk side, the belief is that Tony Khan has put Punk on ice for now, as there are no ideas to use him that have been presented but no talk at all of late to release him either.

There’s been no indication of a thawing in relations between AEW and their two-time World champ, but that hasn’t snuffed out hope among fans — and at least one person currently employed by Tony Khan — that Punk could return to the fold at some point after his torn left triceps is healed.

And this update won’t snuff anything out either. There’s no point in pitching creative for someone who probably isn’t available until May. If anything, the lack of talk about a release or some other sort of buy out could be interpreted as good news.

Stay tuned.