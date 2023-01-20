Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page, Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack, Jade Cargill and Leila Grey in a tag team match, Eddie Kingston has something to say, and more!

Rampage kicks off on TNT.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 20