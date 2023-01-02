People at AEW reportedly aren’t happy with Dax Harwood after his CM Punk podcast

Dax Harwood got wrestling fans talking last week when he discussed CM Punk, Brawl Out, and other behind-the-scenes happenings at AEW on his new podcast, FTR with Dax Harwood.

He also apparently got his co-workers talking, too.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the biggest takeaway from Dax’s pod: the possibility of a Punk return to AEW, and a possible program with The Elite. Both agreed that despite whatever hope Harwood’s comments (and Punk’s indirect reply to those comments) prompted, it’s very unlikely that will happen after all that’s happened between Punk and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. They also said their sources at AEW weren’t happy about Harwood comments.

Meltzer: From what I heard from different people, not the people who you probably heard from... they were not particularly happy at all about this. Alvarez: All I heard the other day was how unhappy people were about that podcast. Meltzer: Oh yeah. Me too.

Unstated is whether any of those unhappy people were the “top guys” who Meltzer claims promised the AEW roster Punk wouldn’t be back. But Dave & Bryan do suggest Tony Khan hold a talent meeting before this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Seattle to squash this before it becomes an even bigger problem.

2022 was full of examples of what happens in AEW when these resentments fester.