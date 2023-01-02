Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 96

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 2, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:

Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm

Manny Lemons & Atiba vs. Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy

Varsity Athletes vs. Pillars of Destiny

Hagane Shinno & Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. House of Black

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin

Leva Bates vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart

ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac

The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project vs. Dark Order

Tyra Russamee vs. Hikaru Shida

Enjoy the show!