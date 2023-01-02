 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 96

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 2, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a smaller show this time out:

  • Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm
  • Manny Lemons & Atiba vs. Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy
  • Varsity Athletes vs. Pillars of Destiny
  • Hagane Shinno & Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. House of Black
  • Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin
  • Leva Bates vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart
  • ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
  • The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project vs. Dark Order
  • Tyra Russamee vs. Hikaru Shida

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats