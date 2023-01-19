Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee introduce their new baby to the world

Back in April of last year, Cassie Lee (fka WWE’s Peyton Royce) announced that she was indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action. A few months later, Lee and Shawn Spears announced that she’s pregnant. Spears has largely been away from AEW since then, dealing with far more important matters in his personal life than anything he would be doing in professional wrestling.

It turns out the big day arrived earlier this week, roughly nine months after Cassie announced her indefinite leave from the ring. Spears sent out the following tweet a short while ago, introducing their child Austin Jay to the world:

We don’t really know any other details at the moment, but it seems safe to assume that everyone involved is happy and healthy.

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats staff, please join us in sending congratulations to Mom, Dad, and the rest of the family!