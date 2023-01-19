AAA reveals Rey de Reyes tournament field with Vampiro, Bandido, & more top stars

AAA’s tournament to crown the King of Kings returns February 5 in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. The winner of Rey de Reyes receives a badass sword.

The Rey de Reyes concept debuted in 1997. Previous winners include Latin Lover, Octagon, Cibernetico, Abismo Negro, La Parka (five times), El Canek, Jeff Jarrett, Vampiro, El Zorro, Electroshock, Chessman, Extreme Tiger, El Hijo del Perro Aguayo, El Mesias, El Texano Jr., Pentagon Jr., Argenis, Rey Escorpion, Aerostar, Laredo Kid, and Psycho Clown.

The 2023 field includes two former winners. The format will be four four-way fights with the winners advancing to the four-way finale.

The Rey de Reyes groups include:

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mecha Wolf vs. Myzteziz vs. Gringo Loco

Psycho Clown vs. Bandido vs. Abismo Negro Jr. vs. Komander

Pagano vs. Bestia 666 vs. Flamita vs. Aramis

Vampiro vs. Sam Adonis vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Arez

I’d say the favorites to advance are Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, Pagano, and Sam Adonis, however, don’t count out Bandido or Vampiro to win the whole thing. Honestly, I only see two extreme long shots in the field. I’d be shocked if Abismo Negro or Jack Cartwheel won. I wouldn’t bat an eye at anyone else holding the Rey de Reyes sword in victory. That’s how strong the competition is. There are current superstars, legends, strong mid-carders, young luchadores on the rise, and despicable rudos.

The women will participate in a Queen of Queens contest. The Reina de Reinas tournament includes Chik Tormenta, Sexy Star, Lady Shani, La Hierda, and a surprise luchadora. This might be the first version for the women, so I’m not sure what prize will be awarded. Let’s hope it is pointy and sharp to fit the sword motif.

The card rounds out with trios action in the opener. Aerostar, Niño Hamburguesa, & Mr. Iguana will team up against Kento, Takuma, & La Parka Negra.

How does the Rey de Reyes field look to you? Who are you predicting to win?