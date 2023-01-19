The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Jan. 18) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 969,000 viewers for a 0.31 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night, trailing only NBA programming.

These results closely mirror last week’s numbers, with virtually no change in viewers (slightly up from 967,000), a minor decrease in the key demo rating (down from 0.33), and the same third place finish in the cable rankings.

I’d say this is a very good result for AEW considering that last week’s Dynamite show in Los Angeles was loaded with PPV caliber matches up and down the card that had been building up for weeks. In contrast, this week’s show didn’t have a clear cut main event match on paper, so the fact that the numbers remained in the same range as last week is a welcome sight for AEW President Tony Khan. His strategy of booking so-called dream matches like Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido and Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA worked out just fine.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

