Report: WarnerMedia forbid AEW from doing a ‘big tribute’ to Jay Briscoe

After we learned the news of Jay Briscoe’s tragic death in a car accident on Tuesday, many wrestling fans were curious to see how far AEW Dynamite would go in paying tribute to the Ring of Honor legend on Wednesday night (Jan. 18).

The answer was...not very far at all. There was an opening graphic acknowledging his death, as well as many wrestlers wearing arm bands dedicated to Briscoe during their matches. Tony Khan’s crew did tape a special tribute show (spoilers available here) to Jay after the TV taping wrapped up, which will eventually air on Honor Club and ROH’s YouTube channel.

There’s a reason why AEW Dynamite didn’t include a bigger tribute to Briscoe. Per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, WarnerMedia would not allow it to happen:

“[The Briscoes] were signed by Tony Khan, and he was unable to get them on television. If you watched [AEW Dynamite] and you were expecting something, and I know a lot of people were, something akin to the Brodie Lee show, and obviously that didn’t happen....there was not any kind of big tribute because they were not allowed by WarnerMedia to do one.” “So they filmed a one hour show in Fresno tonight that will be on Honor Club. They will be doing another tribute show which will be the first, when they finally do the Ring of Honor television show, the first show will feature a lot of Jay matches. And the tribute show [taped on Jan. 18] will as well when it’s all put together. I’m not sure what day it will be out, but there will be another one.” “And then Supercard of Honor, there will also be kind of like a memorial to Jay on that show, or something to honor Jay at the Supercard of Honor show in Los Angeles in late March.”

Meltzer’s claim is consistent with rumors from earlier this year that WarnerMedia would not allow AEW to put The Briscoes on television due to Jay Briscoe’s past homophobic tweets. Briscoe issued multiple apologies for those tweets. Meltzer adds that pretty much everybody in wrestling believes Briscoe was genuinely remorseful for his behavior and put in the time and effort to learn from his mistakes.

It sounds like that wasn’t good enough for WarnerMedia, which is the same company that aired the premiere episode of Dana White’s Power Slap show on TBS right after Dynamite went off the air, despite White recently slapping his wife in public.