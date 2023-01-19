After last night’s (Jan. 18) AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings wrapped up at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, Tony Khan had his crew film a tribute show dedicated to ROH star Jay Briscoe, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Tuesday.

The tribute show included seven matches. Here are the results, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Wheeler Yuta retained the ROH Pure championship with a win over Hagane Shino. The judges for the match were Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, and BJ Whitmer.

Marina Shafir beat Mighty Myra with a submission hold.

Eddie Kingston defeated QT Marshall.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Madison Rayne. After the match, Athena used the belt as a weapon to attack Skye Blue.

Yuka Sakazaki was victorious in a match against Sandra Moone.

Juice Robinson picked up the win over Brandon Cutler.

Claudio Castagnoli successfully defended the ROH world title by beating Chris Daniels in the main event. Claudio won using the Jay Driller.

In addition to these seven matches, there was a long Adam Cole interview where he talked about Briscoe. It’s also worth noting that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on hand for this event.

Khan indicated that the tribute show will include additional content when it makes its way to Honor Club and ROH’s YouTube channel: