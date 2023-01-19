 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW Rampage spoilers for Jan. 20: Boy vs. Page, Action Andretti, Cargill, Mack, more!

By Cain A. Knight
AEW rolled into the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 20) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

  • Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page with Code Red. Matt Hardy’s ringside presence cost Page the match. There will be a tag team match on Dynamite pitting Boy and HOOK against Hardy and Page.
  • Tony Schiavone interviewed Ortiz and Eddie Kingston. Ortiz called Eddie a fake tough guy after saying their trainer Homicide wouldn’t be happy with him. The segment ended when Eddie attacked Ortiz with a steel chair.
  • Brian Cage beat Willie Mack with Weapon X.
  • Leila Grey and Jade Cargill won a tag team squash match against Jordyn Vanity & Jaina.
  • Action Andretti defeated Daniel Garcia in the main event.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday night?

