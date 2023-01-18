 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darby survives KUSHIDA and heads to Japan to help Muta say ‘Bye-Bye’

By Sean Rueter
As he did during his first TNT title reign, Darby Allin is taking on all comers. And just like it did the first time around, that’s taking its toll on the real life daredevil.

With opponents the caliber of the one he faced on the Jan. 18 Dynamite — New Japan’s Junior Heavyweight legend KUSHIDA — that also could mean Allin’s second run with the belt is already on borrowed time (pun semi-intended).

Their main event showdown started out as an evenly matched affair, but the veteran former WWE NXT Cruiserweight champion eventually picked a body part to target. He did so after Darby flew to take out the two Young Lions from NJPW’s Los Angeles Dojo that KUSHIDA brought with him... Kevin Knight and The DKC.

KUSHIDA continued to target the arm, using Allin’s reckless streak against him to do so.

The New Japan kids felt so confident, they offered Darby’s mentor a towel so he could throw it into the ring and save his guy when he was trapped in a Hoverboard Lock. Sting just dabbed some sweat off his face paint and threw it to the crowd.

And he was right to do so. The TNT champ made it to the ropes and hit the Last Supper to retain.

The vanquished challenger couldn’t believe it, but eventually showed respect to Allin and asked for one more match. We’ll see if he still has the belt when that happens. Darby won’t be putting his belt on the line in his next match, but he will flying across the Pacific to share the ring with some more legends.

