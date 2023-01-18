Saraya and Toni Storm’s initial team-up didn’t work out (in more ways than one), and on the Jan. 18 Dynamite, Saraya made it clear who she blames for that. Storm stuck up for Hikaru Shida... but in a back-handed way, writing off her botched attempt to intervene against Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter as a mistake only “homegrown AEW girls” would make.

"These #AEW homegrown girls, they've just been in this bubble and they've never done anything else. They don't know what we know."

.@Saraya and #ToniStorm have some interesting opinions about the #AEW Women's roster and @shidahikaru is in disbelief. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/WEjZmZxLrX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

Shida didn’t make the mistake of getting involved in Toni’s match with Willow Nightingale,,, but Saraya did. She distracted Nightingale from the apron, which allowed the former AEW Women’s champion to roll Willow up. But that wasn’t enough for these ex-WWE mean girls. Saraya jumped Nightingale after the bell, and Toni joined in.

Ruby Soho, herself a former WWE wrestler, ran in. Her allegiances are still with her tag partner Willow, at least for now. For her part, Shida continues to be surprised by her (former?) friends actions.

#ToniStorm picks up the win, but @Saraya wastes no time in attacking @willowwrestles after the bell! Thankfully @realrubysoho was able to intervene in time, but what have we just seen from Saraya and Toni Storm? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MHO8xaxU1D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

