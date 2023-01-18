 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ex-WWE-ers Saraya & Toni Storm break bad against “homegrown AEW girls”

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Saraya and Toni Storm’s initial team-up didn’t work out (in more ways than one), and on the Jan. 18 Dynamite, Saraya made it clear who she blames for that. Storm stuck up for Hikaru Shida... but in a back-handed way, writing off her botched attempt to intervene against Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter as a mistake only “homegrown AEW girls” would make.

Shida didn’t make the mistake of getting involved in Toni’s match with Willow Nightingale,,, but Saraya did. She distracted Nightingale from the apron, which allowed the former AEW Women’s champion to roll Willow up. But that wasn’t enough for these ex-WWE mean girls. Saraya jumped Nightingale after the bell, and Toni joined in.

Ruby Soho, herself a former WWE wrestler, ran in. Her allegiances are still with her tag partner Willow, at least for now. For her part, Shida continues to be surprised by her (former?) friends actions.

Thoughts on this new develp

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats