The Young Bucks start their second Trios title reign with a loss

Commentary sold it as being due to The Young Bucks focusing solely on their pursuit of the Trios titles since returning from suspension at Full Gear. In real life, you could chalk it up to Matt & Nick Jackson’s minds being elsewhere, seeing as they wore Jay Briscoe armbands while facing Top Flight on the Jan. 18 Dynamite.

Either way, this dream match went sour for the Bucks.

There were signs of trouble from the jump.

But the Bucks weren’t going down without a fight, regardless of how used to tagging in Kenny Omega, or heavy hearted, they might have been.

After paying tribute to their old rivals with a Doomsday Device...

... nailing Dante Martin with stereo Superkicks, and lining Darius Martin up for a BTE Trigger, The Bucks surely thought they had this one in hand. But Darius ducked, and after the Jacksons cracked their knees together, he rolled Matt up for the biggest win of Top Flight’s career.

Will this lead to a Trios title shot for the Martins and their mentor AR Fox?

