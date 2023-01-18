AEW will film a special ROH tribute to Jay Briscoe after Dynamite

While AEW gave no indication the Jan. 18 Dynamite would be a tribute show for the late Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh, many fans were hoping to see one. Anticipation built in the arena in Fresno, California and online after they played The Briscoes old Ring of Honor theme, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme My Bullets Back”, before the show.

There was no ten bell salute after the “In Memorium” graphic to start the show.

Commentary discussed Jay during the opening match (in which Jay Lethal wore a “Briscoes” armband to commemorate his old Ring of Honor World championship rival — one of many such armbands worn by wrestlers who worked with Jay in ROH throughout the show), and sent their thoughts to his widow, their children, his brother Mark & their parents.

Online, AEW & ROH owner announced they’d be filming a tribute to Jay Briscoe after Dynamite tonight.

We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 19, 2023

He later clarified that folks wouldn’t need an Honor Club membership to see the special. In addition to being free on that platform, it will also be uploaded to ROH’s YouTube channel.

There’s some speculation the move is due to Warner Bros Discovery executives who wouldn’t allow Khan to use The Briscoes on television due to the decade-old homophobic statements he’d apologized for several times over, but no credible reports that’s the case at this time. It could just be due to the fact Dem Boys never appeared on Dynamite or Rampage because of that, and are synonymous with Ring of Honor rather than AEW anyway.

Either way, we’ll look forward to the tribute show, and pass along any information we get about what happens at tonight’s taping and when it will be uploaded.

