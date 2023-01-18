 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mark Sterling’s latest commercial proves he is smart

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Mark Sterling is a man of the people. Don’t be fooled by his slick talking lawyer tricks. Smart isn’t just an ironic nickname. He actually has a track record of being correct. Sterling pointed out as much in his latest commercial during Being the Elite.

Sterling’s line this time is that he is right literally all of the time.

In addition to calling it correct on Swerve Strickland being a jerk, Samoa Joe being untrustworthy, and everyone loving MJF, Sterling also took credit for knowing the following:

  • MJF winning the title
  • A snail can sleep for three years
  • All polar bears are left handed
  • Knew the muffin man
  • Billy Gunn would win King of the Ring 1997
  • Knew who shot Mr. Burns
  • Brett Major (Matt Cardona) would one day be the NWA World’s Champion
  • It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky
  • The color of the dress
  • Knew ending of the Selena movie before I watched it
  • Already knew, and therefore, didn’t have to call somebodyyyy
  • Knew Bruce Willis was dead the whole time
  • Elephants are the only animals that can’t jump

I could spend time verifying these claims, but why bother? Mark Sterling is smart and correct literally all of the time. He said so himself. That’s good enough for me.

Don’t be wrong, be right like Mark Sterling.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats