Mark Sterling’s latest commercial proves he is smart

Mark Sterling is a man of the people. Don’t be fooled by his slick talking lawyer tricks. Smart isn’t just an ironic nickname. He actually has a track record of being correct. Sterling pointed out as much in his latest commercial during Being the Elite.

Sterling’s line this time is that he is right literally all of the time.

Do you want a lawyer that’s right SOME of the time?!



Or do you want a lawyer that is right LITERALLY ALL of the time!?



Make the RIGHT choice! Call Now!



1-347-SMART-40!@AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #aew pic.twitter.com/WlwhyAviac — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) January 17, 2023

In addition to calling it correct on Swerve Strickland being a jerk, Samoa Joe being untrustworthy, and everyone loving MJF, Sterling also took credit for knowing the following:

MJF winning the title

A snail can sleep for three years

All polar bears are left handed

Knew the muffin man

Billy Gunn would win King of the Ring 1997

Knew who shot Mr. Burns

Brett Major (Matt Cardona) would one day be the NWA World’s Champion

It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky

The color of the dress

Knew ending of the Selena movie before I watched it

Already knew, and therefore, didn’t have to call somebodyyyy

Knew Bruce Willis was dead the whole time

Elephants are the only animals that can’t jump

I could spend time verifying these claims, but why bother? Mark Sterling is smart and correct literally all of the time. He said so himself. That’s good enough for me.

Don’t be wrong, be right like Mark Sterling.