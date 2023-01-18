Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Bryan Danielson versus Bandido, Ricky Starks versus Jake Hager, and Adam Cole’s return.

Danielson put over Konosuke Takeshita as a wrestler who fights with his heart. Takeshita isn’t scared to wrestle, unlike MJF. That’s one down and four to go in Danielson’s quest to earn a world title shot. Next up is Bandido. Danielson is eager for this matchup. He’s been watching the luchador for years and is impressed by Bandido doing moves he never thought possible.

Hager plans to punish Starks for sticking his nose in JAS business. He will give a rude awakening to Starks for insulting this hat. Starks realizes Hager is a genuine threat with serious skills, but Hager has never been in the ring with someone who is absolute. Adam Cole noticed how the landscape has changed in AEW. That won’t deter him from reaching the top. Cole will run AEW or run over anyone in his way.

Jay Lethal celebrated his stolen Golden Globe award. Credit to the little people Lethal had to step on for success. 2023 will be the year of Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

Hikaru Shida’s attempt at assistance backfired when she slid a kendo stick into the ring during last week’s tag match between Saraya & Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Saraya had a one-word answer in response to Shida.

Damn, that’s harsh. Bring on Saraya versus Shida!

John Silver was Johnny Hungiee eating celebrity hamburgers. Swerve Strickland and his mogul goons muscled in on the scene.

The @trillburgers made by Rap legend @BunBTrillOG at the #AEWDynamite show in Los Angeles were quite the hit pic.twitter.com/3XOaWP6tLm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2023

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Willie Mack debuted in AEW. He scored a lot of offense but went down in defeat to familiar foe Brian Cage. Don Callis recruited Konosuke Takeshita with advice that losses aren’t experience. Tension remained from Vickie Guerrero toward the Vicious Vixens and also spilled over to Nyla Rose dissing Marina Shafir as trios teammates, even though they won. Athena made quick work of Zeda Zhang in an ROH women’s title eliminator. The champ continued with a post-match beatdown until Yuka Sakazaki made the save. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia celebrated their tag team victory with a humorous hug.

“Game 7” - Being The Elite Ep. 331 featured the Young Bucks taking in a live LA Clippers game, showing off new gear, highlights from Game 7 in the Trios Championship series, and Matt Jackson’s shin wound. Other BTE bits included Dean Alexander having to be a double stand-in for the Young Bucks since Rosario Grillo was injured as well as a commercial for Mark Sterling showing why is right literally all of the time.

BTE also played into two developing storylines with the Dark Order and Matt Hardy. The Dark Order decided they need to beef up their ranks, so they’ve been on a recruitment mission. They were shot down cold by Juice Robinson last week. This week brought a dose of John Morrison on BTE. Evil Uno proposed Johnny Elite become Johnny Dark Order. Morrison said he would join if they can secure membership of the Bollywood Boyz first.

So, that’s not a no. Progress! The Dark Order wasn’t so lucky with Prince Nana on Elevation. He was not impressed by their dark odor. This clip is worth watching to see Lexy Nair trying not to crack in laughter.

In the Matt Hardy saga, he has finally become Broken. On BTE, Ethan Page gathered Hardy for input on a new member in their group. Page wanted to party harder with Hardy Party, but Isiah Kassidy is too cranky. Page proposed that Brandon Cutler has the enthusiasm to replace Zay. Hardy went along with the 8-man tag idea as a test drive. When he excused himself into the bathroom, that’s when Matt lost it as his Broken personality.

Fast forward to Elevation, Page explained the decision to Kassidy. More partying harder. Zay hasn’t been bringing the fun.

#AllEGO @OfficialEGO introduces the 4th person to join @MATTHARDYBRAND and @IsiahKassidy in the 8-Man Tag match that's scheduled for #AEWDarkElevation, and Isiah seems less than pleased... Tune in right now!

▶️ https://t.co/aEkSzEOoxJ pic.twitter.com/E5972xo4xV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2023

The quartet handled business in the ring for victory, but it wasn’t all kumbaya. After Zay hit a swanton, Page shoved him out of the ring to take the glory of the pin. Afterward, Kassidy came back in to shove Page. Hardy held Zay back from further trouble with the Firm.

On the bright side, their group entrance was energetic. Page blared his singing skills and fondness for Jeff Hardy’s dance moves once again.

It turns out that Page’s crooning is growing on Taz.

Ya know what, I gotta say @OfficialEGO is rapidly growing on me…we are both probably great at singing wrestling entrance themes! https://t.co/C51lP9zhfl — taz (@OfficialTAZ) January 12, 2023

However, a duet is out of the question.

Hang on that’s a little nerve racking….you be Pearl Jam and I’ll be GnR! Two great acts, sailing separately through the musical sea! https://t.co/DFF3bK8U8q — taz (@OfficialTAZ) January 12, 2023

Jake Hager was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included Hager’s love for this hat. That’s it. Short but silly video this week.

We’ll close with the AEW calendar for sale.

Nothing better to start the day than by gazing at monthly photos of Jon Moxley bleeding.