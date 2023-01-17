Watch AEW Dark Episode 179

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 17, 2023) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson
- Danika Della Rouge vs. Kiera Hogan
- Jaiden vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Ari Daivari vs. Action Andretti
- Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers
- Brian Cook & Deimos vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia
Enjoy the show!
