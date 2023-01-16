 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 98

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 16, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, with eight matches scheduled, including multiple Ring of Honor champions getting another place to shine:

  • ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Zeda Zhang
  • J.A.S.’s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood
  • Brandon Cutler & Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page vs. The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth & S.A.P.’s Luther & Serpentico
  • La Faction Ingobernable’s “Perro Peligroso” Preston Vance & Rush vs. Misterioso & Diego Valens
  • Nick Ruiz & Zack Clayton & Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari vs. Dark Order
  • Johnnie Robbie & Vipress & Zyra vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight
  • Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy’s Brian Cage

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats