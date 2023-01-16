Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 98

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 16, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, with eight matches scheduled, including multiple Ring of Honor champions getting another place to shine:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Zeda Zhang

J.A.S.’s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood

Brandon Cutler & Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Ethan Page vs. The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth & S.A.P.’s Luther & Serpentico

La Faction Ingobernable’s “Perro Peligroso” Preston Vance & Rush vs. Misterioso & Diego Valens

Nick Ruiz & Zack Clayton & Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari vs. Dark Order

Johnnie Robbie & Vipress & Zyra vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura

The Butcher & The Blade vs. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight

Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy’s Brian Cage

Enjoy the show!