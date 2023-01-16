Matt Hardy is Broken again

Other than showing up in the occasional battle royal, Matt Hardy hasn’t had much of a presence on AEW television since last summer.

He’s had plenty of matches on Dark and Elevation though, with storylines playing out there and on other online shows like Being The Elite (and if you follow our man Manolo’s work, you know this already).

The main thrust of those storylines has involved Ethan Page & The Firm acquiring the contracts of Hardy & his mentees Private Party. After bristling under Page’s control, Matt’s recently been getting on the same page with All Ego — all while teasing the return of the Broken persona that fueled his career resurgence with Impact back in 2016-2017.

On the episode of BTE that dropped today (Jan. 16), we got more than just a tease. Matt & Ethan met with Brandon Cutler as the pair are looking to add members to/replace Isiah Kassidy in the Hardy Party, or Party Hardy, or as All Ego likes to call them, the Party Hard-er crew. Matt’s excited he and Page are “vibing”, but needs a moment to collect himself in the bathroom. There he seems more conflicted, slapping himself in the face, before transforming into The Broken version of himself...

Where do things go from here? And will Broken Matt remain an internet-only story, or can Tony Khan find time on television for this fan favorite act? Follow up question... I know we wrestling fans love nostalgia, but is this still a fan favorite act?

Sound of below, Cagesiders... or risk deletion.