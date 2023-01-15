The dream of WWE sending Tony Khan a championship lives on

When the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched a playoff berth after a Week 18 victory over the Tennessee Titans, it made possible a scenario that would see Tony Khan end up with a WWE championship. That’s because WWE has made it a tradition to send a custom championship to sports teams after said team wins a championship, and Khan is a member of the Jaguars organization.

It still seems unlikely his squad will win the Super Bowl this year but they kept the dream alive last night (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) by scoring an improbably 31-30 come from behind victory over the Los Angels Chargers. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence opened the game 5/18 for 35 yards and 4 interceptions before going on to finish it 23/29 for 235 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading the third largest comeback in the history of the NFL playoffs.

What a win it was.

Thank you to every single @Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at @TIAABankField tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight's home playoff win! What a great team win!

GO JAGS! pic.twitter.com/ko0hIa8c6T — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2023

It’s likely the Jags will have to head into Arrowhead to play the number one seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round next week, where their run will be expected to end. But you never know, folks.

For now, the dream lives on.