Jade Cargill breaks AEW record

Jade Cargill is breaking opponents, and now she is breaking records. Her 48-0 record has led way to another impressive record. Jade earned the honor as longest reigning champion in AEW history by holding the TBS Championship for 373 days.

As of today, #AEW @TBSNetwork Champion @Jade_Cargill is the longest reigning champion in the AEW History at 373 days, topping @shidahikaru's 372 day reign with the AEW Women's World Championship.



Congratulations Jade! pic.twitter.com/kKmIq69Imu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2023

That mark was broken on Saturday, January 14, so keep adding days to the total.

Ever since becoming the inaugural TBS champ after beating Ruby Soho in the tournament final, Jade has plowed through the competition. The list of title defense opponents includes Anna Jay (twice), Julia Hart, AQA, Bunny, Tay Melo, Marina Shafir (twice), Willow Nightingale (twice), Leila Grey, Madison Rayne, Athena, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Kiera Hogan, and Skye Blue.

Only a handful of AEW wrestlers have managed to hold gold for over 300 days. The Young Bucks possessed the AEW World Tag Team Championship for 302 days, Kenny Omega clutched the AEW World Championship for 346 days, and Hikaru Shida carried the AEW Women’s World Championship for 372 days. Living up to the FTW gimmick of no respect, two titleholders were left out of the conversation. Brian Cage held the FTW strap for 377 days until Ricky Starks beat him and went on to reign for 378 days. Jade should pass them by before her next title defense.

All good things come to an end eventually. Who do you think will dethrone Jade Cargill?