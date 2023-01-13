Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is a Street Fight pitting the team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale against Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT title, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston vs. Kings of the Black Throne, we’ll hear from Paul Walter Hauser and The Acclaimed, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 13