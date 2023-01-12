The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Jan. 11) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 967,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night, trailing only NBA programming. The 0.33 demo rating ties for Dynamite’s highest mark since the end of September 2022. This follows last week’s disappointing 0.26 demo rating, which was Dynamite’s lowest result in its regular time slot in well over a year. That’s quite a turnaround in the span of one week.

This episode of Dynamite featured a loaded card from Los Angeles with great matches like Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Two matches that were teased or advertised for over a month include the Game 7 ladder match for the AEW world trios titles between The Elite and Death Triangle, as well as Saraya & Not Mercedes Moné vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Oh yeah, there was also the inspirational return of Adam Cole, a one-time only match for JUNGLEHOOK, and MJF ripping on celebrities.

The bottom line is that Tony Khan’s plan worked like a charm for a fantastic Dynamite card in Los Angeles, at least as far as the numbers are concerned.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

