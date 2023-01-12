 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole’s surprising AEW return

By Cain A. Knight
After missing roughly six months due to head trauma from multiple concussions, Adam Cole made a surprising return to AEW on last night’s (Jan. 11) episode of Dynamite.

Cole discussed some of the challenges he endured after suffering brain injuries last year, including headaches, dizzy spells, vomiting, and endless visits with doctors. Cole said he was scared and didn’t know what was happening to him. He thought his wrestling career was over.

Adam wrapped up his babyface promo by saying that despite all of the health problems he dealt with, he’s finally back, and he’s going to become the top guy in the business.

Cole’s mic time included a quick mention of his girlfriend, one of the top stars in AEW, Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Earlier today, she expressed how proud she is of Adam for busting his ass to return to pro wrestling:

Cole was grateful for her comment and gave her the credit she deserves for helping him through all of it:

Are you ready to root for babyface Adam Cole in 2023, Cagesiders?

