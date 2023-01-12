Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole’s surprising AEW return

After missing roughly six months due to head trauma from multiple concussions, Adam Cole made a surprising return to AEW on last night’s (Jan. 11) episode of Dynamite.

Cole discussed some of the challenges he endured after suffering brain injuries last year, including headaches, dizzy spells, vomiting, and endless visits with doctors. Cole said he was scared and didn’t know what was happening to him. He thought his wrestling career was over.

Adam wrapped up his babyface promo by saying that despite all of the health problems he dealt with, he’s finally back, and he’s going to become the top guy in the business.

Cole’s mic time included a quick mention of his girlfriend, one of the top stars in AEW, Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Earlier today, she expressed how proud she is of Adam for busting his ass to return to pro wrestling:

For months the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all.♥️ — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 12, 2023

Cole was grateful for her comment and gave her the credit she deserves for helping him through all of it:

Thanks for being in my corner every step of the way. Couldn’t have done it without you ♥️ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 12, 2023

