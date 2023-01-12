ROH announces next PPV as one of the most anticipated events of the year

ROH is moving forward to their next PPV event. It was announced that Super Card of Honor will take place March 31 from The Galen Center in Los Angeles. That date happens to coincide with WrestleMania week in Hollywood, technically at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

ROH released an official trailer for the show with a roll call of champions advertised. Claudio Castagnoli, the Briscoes, Samoa Joe, Wheeler Yuta, Athena, and Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona are all mentioned by name.

On Friday March 31st professional wrestling fans from around the world will descend on Los Angeles for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor LIVE from the Galen Center at USC. Tickets go on sale Friday Jan 27 at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/5SCbncrUSM — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 12, 2023

“One of the most anticipated events of the year,” is quite the hype job. Tony Khan will have his work cut out for him in the matchmaking department to live up to that claim. The main event needs to be special.

No obvious opponents on the AEW roster stand out at this moment in time to challenge Claudio for the ROH World Championship. Rush has been pushing for the bout on social media as a matchup of two-time world champions. That bout has been on Rush’s mind ever since his showdown with Claudio in the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal on Rampage.

2 time #ROH World Champion vs 2 time #ROH World Champion



I held that title for a combined 575 days.



2023 I want the Ring Of Honor World title



Give the people what they want @TonyKhan#aew #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #LFI#nopasanada pic.twitter.com/NCYFvv1Bli — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) December 24, 2022

There is also the possibility of Khan opening the Forbidden Door. Denise Salcedo reported Khan telling the Dynamite crowd last night that talent from other promotions around the world will be featured on the ROH PPV.

So Tony Khan told the crowd that for ROH SUPERCARD of HONOR it will feature talent from AEW and other promotions from around the world. — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 12, 2023

That lines up with the idea that ROH and NJPW could join forces for the next chapter of ROH weekly programming. If that is indeed the case, then Claudio could defend against a NJPW star. It would have to be someone big enough to sell tickets but also able to probably take the loss. I’m no expert in the current NJPW landscape, however, one name comes to mind as a cool matchup. Claudio versus Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi and his beautiful hair headlined the Forbidden Door PPV losing to Jon Moxley in an Interim AEW World Championship bout. To clarify, there has been no indication that Tanahashi is on tap. That’s just an idea for a worthy main event star to headline Supercard of Honor. ROH could use the Blackpool Combat Club connection between Claudio and Moxley to set up the bout.

ROH has shown in the Tony Khan era that the ROH world title bout does not have to close the show. FTR versus Briscoes in a 2-out-of-3 falls for the ROH World Tag Team Championship took the top spot on Death Before Dishonor. With the Briscoes entering as champs, one mega matchup jumps to mind as a main event attraction. Briscoes versus Young Bucks.

Those storied tag teams have history of old and recent. Focusing only on ROH straight up championship encounters, the record stands at 3-2-1 in favor of the Briscoes over the years with zero title changes in those contests. They haven’t wrestled each other since 2018. At last year’s Supercard of Honor, the Young Bucks made a surprise appearance for a sneak attack superkick party on Dem Boys. Payback is waiting.

Who are you hoping to see wrestle Claudio Castagnoli and the Briscoes for ROH gold at Supercard of Honor?