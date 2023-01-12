AEW Rampage spoilers for Jan. 13: Celebrity angle, TNT title, Street Fight, more!

AEW rolled into the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 13) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin retained the TNT championship with a win over Juice Robinson. Allin pinned Robinson after landing the Coffin Drop.

Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed came out for a talking segment, where they were interrupted by the Ass Boys. It look like Austin and Colten Gunn will be challenging for the AEW tag titles soon. It’s worth noting that Max Caster botched his entrance rap and needed a do-over.

Kings of the Black Throne defeated Ortiz & Eddie Kingston. Malakai Black and Brody King got the win after Julia Hart and Buddy Matthews got involved. Ortiz and Kingston had some problems getting along after the match.

Paul Walter Hauser was interviewed in the ring by Renee Paquette. Danhausen interrupted. He wanted Hauser’s Golden Globe award due to being the number one merchandise seller in AEW. Jeff Jarrett’s heel group came out and it led to an angle where Jarrett hit Hauser with a guitar.

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale beat Tay Melo & Anna Jay in a Street Fight. Soho hit her finisher on thumbtacks to pick up the victory.

