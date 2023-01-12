To remind us that Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita wasn’t one of the “meaningless” matches Tony Khan gets criticized for, and because they weren’t not going to give their Generational Talent World champion a live microphone while in Los Angeles — Maxwell Jacob Friedman cut off Takeshita, had production cut his music, and did one of the things he does best.

First MJF got the Kia Forum crowd even more behind Konosuke than they already were, telling the rising Japanese star he’s never watched one of his matches, and channeling internet punching bag Disco Inferno by telling him that he’ll need to “speak American” if wants to get anywhere in this business.

.@takesoup makes his way to the ring, but has his entrance rudely interrupted by #AEW World Champion @the_mjf

It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/0RUEuZft0n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023

Takeshita got a big pop for telling Max (and by extension, Glenn Gilbertti) to kiss his ass, which gave referee Aubrey Edwards a reason to hold Konosuke back & tell him to save it for Danielson.

That gave MJF a chance to monologue some more. In round two, he took aim at the crowd (causing Excalibur to use one of his announce partner Taz’s gimmicks, calling the champ “Low Road Jones”). He specifically took aim at a pair of celebrity superfans in the seats — Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze, Jr.

“Speaking of irrelevant, we’ve got some celebrities in the house tonight. Ladies and gentlement, Ken Jeong’s here. You may remember Ken as Mr. Chow from The Hangover, yeah. Yeah! What was that, Ken, like 20 years ago? No no, but it’s okay, right? We can still see your hit comedy series on ABC, Dr. Ken. Oh wait, that’s right, we can’t — cause it got canceled!”

“Speaking of people I wish would get canceled, Freddie Prinze Jr. is in the house tonight... You may remember Freddie from She’s All That. I know I don’t because I was born in 1996 and unlike all of you, I’m not a dinosaur. The only thing I remember Freddie from is when he played a supporting role to a CGI talking dog. So to me Freddie, with all due respect, you ain’t nothing more than a Scooby-Dooby-Douchebag!”

Kind of funny, a little cringe, and designed to get everyone else involved cheered, this was the MJF experience in a nutshell. He finished his night’s work by selling how scared he is of Danielson’s by running away when the American Dragon’s music hit.

The #AmericanDragon saves us all from the #AEW World Champion @The_MJF and this match is underway!

It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4pBdL0fBX2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023

How do you think the segment went, former WWE creative team member, current podcast host, and aspiring wrestling promoter FPJ?

Let us know what you think. And catch up on highlights from the first episode of the new look Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist, and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Did Hangman Page Even The Score With Jon Moxley

Adam Cole is Back Bay Bay

Adam Cole Speaks For The First Time Since August

Who left LA with the World Trios Champions?

Paul Walter Hauser is waiting to show off his new hardware on #AEWRampage THIS FRIDAY at 10pm ET/9pm CT!@orangecassidy @DanhausenAD @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tIWv9C0VGr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023

"Let's see if you're as tough as you think you are"#JuiceRobinson is challenging TNT Champion @DarbyAllin for the title THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fNizVlwbna — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023

#TheKillerAndThePillar #AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr and Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D pick up the victory and @shidahikaru is shocked, as her strategy seemingly did not go as planned!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WAJXfeTXFJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023

.@starkmanjones challenges @RealJakeHager and his hat to a match NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/14M8SgbdRx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.